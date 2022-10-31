Indore: Man arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was nabbed with brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh in the Hira Nagar area on Monday. He was allegedly trying to sell the drugs to someone in the area when the police arrested him.

According to the Hira Nagar police station staff, information was received that a man was seen in the area selling drugs. The police gathered more information about the accused and reached the mentioned place. The accused tried to flee from the spot and the police arrested him after a long chase.

The accused was identified as Akash alias Bidi, a resident of the Gauri Nagar area of the city. During a search, the police recovered 32 grams of brown sugar from him. The value of brown sugar is about Rs 4 lakh in the international market. Police have registered a case against the accused under section 8/21 of the NDPS Act. His source of the drugs and other people who indulged in the drug supply is being searched by the police.