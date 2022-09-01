Indore: Man arrested with 1 kg of cannabis

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested with more than 1 kilogram of cannabis in the Malharganj area, the police said on Wednesday. The accused was reportedly waiting to deliver the drugs to some person.

According to a Crime Branch official, information was received that a person was seen near Antim Square, under Malharganj police station, and that he would deliver the drugs to some person. Upon receiving the information, the Crime Branch raided the place and arrested the accused, named Vijay Panwar, of Dhar Road. One kilogram and 100 grams of cannabis were recovered from him. When he was questioned about the drugs, the accused could not give a satisfactory reply to the Crime Branch officers. After his arrest, he was handed over to the Malharganj police for further investigations.

The accused allegedly informed the police that he had supplied cannabis in the city and nearby cities too. The police are trying to know the source of the cannabis.

