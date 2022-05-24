Indore: Man arrested while betting for IPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Juni Indore police raided a flat and arrested a man while he was betting for IPL matches on Monday. In this case, the police also booked another person and are looking for him.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, they caught a person named Manish Arora in Meenakshi Apartment in Khatiwala Tank while he was betting for IPL matches online. The police have recovered 15 mobile phones, 3 chargers, 1 calculator and a LED and Rs 66,000 from there. The accused is being questioned about other people indulging in betting. The police booked one Adesh Rajpal and he would be arrested soon.

Another raid was conducted by the Crime Branch in Kranti Kriplani Nagar area under Annapurna police station jurisdiction. During the raid police found two men betting for IPL in a flat. The accused were identified as Manoj Udasi and Avi, residents of Kranti Kriplani Nagar area. A TV, 9 mobile phones were recovered from the accused.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:45 AM IST