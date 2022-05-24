Indore: Glimpse of pre-rains activities as 35km/hour winds raise dust

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While relief from the rising temperatures continued in the city on Monday, regional meteorological department officials forecast chances of pre-monsoon showers after May 26. Meanwhile, dust-raising winds kept the temperature to 3 degrees Celsius below normal in the city for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Winds were blowing at a speed of 20-25 km per hour in the morning and the speed increased to 35 km per hour in the afternoon which signalled to the citizens to brace for pre-monsoon activities. However, the absence of pre-monsoon showers left many people—who had been waiting for a spell of rain for a long time—disappointed.

The humidity level was quite high in the morning and clouds covered the city sky in the evening, making the weather pleasant. The change in climatic conditions provided much-needed relief to the people from icky weather but it remained short-lived as it turned humid again.

“Moisture is blowing in from the Arabian Sea due to the increasing heat in the daytime in the city, while multiple troughs of cyclonic circulation affected the city weather. The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and its neighbourhood, a low-pressure area over north-west Rajasthan and a trough passing over the state have been affecting the weather conditions in the state,” meteorological department officials said. They added that the Indore region will witness the same conditions on Tuesday, too, and the temperature will remain close to 38-39 degrees for a couple of days.

Officials said the South-West Monsoon was likely to set in in the state on June 17-18.

Temp, humidity stats

On Monday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum in the city was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level was 63 per cent in the morning and 33 per cent in the evening.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:58 AM IST