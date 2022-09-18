Indore: Man arrested in connection with cheating of Rs 23 lakh

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested a man in Chhatripura area on Saturday for duping a person of Rs 23 lakh on the pretext of doubling his life insurance money. The accused had taken money for life insurance a few years ago and when his policy matured, the accused told him to keep the money in the account as the amount could be doubled if he continued his insurance policy. The police are investigating the case further.

According to the police, the accused, Rajesh Rathore of Shivlok Colony, was booked under sections 420 and 409 of the IPC on a complaint by Kailash Khandelwal, a resident of Scheme No. 71 a year ago. According to the complainant, the accused had contacted him for life insurance a few years ago. He had taken money for it and the policy of Rs 23 lakh matured. The accused allegedly told the complainant to continue the policy to get more returns.

After that, the accused did not return the money to the complainant, so he lodged a police complaint against the accused last year. The police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for the arrest of the accused.