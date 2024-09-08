Indore: Man Arrested For Strangling Wife At Relative’s Place | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife following an argument between them in the Simrol area, police said on Saturday. The accused strangled his wife at a relative’s place in the same village. DSP (headquarters rural) Umakant Chowdhary said Sunita Waskel a resident of Umath village was found dead at her relative’s place on September 5. When the police reached the spot, her husband had already taken the body to his place. Later, the officials reached his place and sent the body for the autopsy.

In the autopsy examination report, the police came to know that she was murdered by someone. The team started an investigation and found the role of her husband suspicious as the witnesses had informed the police that husband Jagdish used to thrash Sunita after consuming liquor. On the day of the incident, Sunita had gone to the place of her relative named Dagadia and Jagdish followed soon after.

Later, in the evening she was found dead and Jagdish took her body to his place. After receiving the short autopsy report, Jagdish was detained by the police. He allegedly confessed to his crime and informed the police that his wife used to argue with him so he thrashed her and when she went to Dagadia’s place, he followed her and strangled her to death. Police said that more evidence is being collected.