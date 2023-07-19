Indore: Man Arrested For Killing Wife After Argument

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The man, who had fled after brutally killing his wife in Chhatripura area on Monday was arrested from the Simrol area on Tuesday.

Chhatripura police station in-charge Kapil Sharma said that Pinki Manje was found murdered at her place in Lodha Colony on Monday afternoon. After seeing the body in a pool of blood, the residents of the area informed the police. Her husband Anil Manje was missing from there. Police came to know that Anil killed his wife following an argument over his habit of drinking liquor and fled the scene. Since then, the police have been searching for the accused.

The police received information that the accused was seen in the Simrol area. The officials gathered more information and managed to arrest the accused from the Talainaka area on Tuesday. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to jail.

According to TI, the accused informed the police that he used to argue with his wife as he consumed liquor. A knife used in the crime was also recovered from him.

