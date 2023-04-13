 Indore: Man arrested for IPL betting
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 01:07 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by the crime branch for betting on IPL matches, an official said on Wednesday. Two laptops, mobile phones and accounts worth lakhs were recovered from him.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the crime branch and Malharganj police raided a house in Sitarampark Colony and arrested the accused named Virendra Sethi from there. He was allegedly betting on an IPL match and admitted to his crime. He was betting for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match.

Eight mobile phones, 2 laptops and a tablet were also recovered from the spot and the accused was booked under a relevant section of the Public Gambling Act. Further investigation is on to know about other people who may be indulging in IPL betting in the city.    

