Indore: Man arrested for duping people of lakhs on pretext of providing loans

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Joint team of the city Crime Branch and the Pardeshipura police station arrested a man for duping people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing bank loans or updating their EMI cards, on Sunday. The accused worked as a middle man for providing loans to people so he had data of many people who needed loans.

According to a Crime Branch officer, many complaints were received on the cyber helpline about the financial frauds. Complainant Pradeep had informed the Crime Branch officials that he had received a call from an unidentified number and the caller informed that he is the owner of a finance company. The accused took the EMI card’s photocopy through WhatsApp and also the OTP received on the complainant’s mobile number. Thus, the accused managed to dupe the complainant of Rs 33,980 by shopping through the EMI card.

Another complainant named Arvind was duped of Rs 68,000 by the accused, who had taken a photo of his card and OTP on the pretext of updating his EMI card. Complainant Bablu was duped of Rs 82,000 by the accused in the name of providing a bank loan to him.

The fraud investigation team managed to arrest accused Amit Agrawal, a resident of Pardeshipura area. Amit informed the police that he worked to provide loans to the people two years ago. After the lockdown, he was facing loss so he started making phone calls to dupe people. After taking documents and details from the complainants, he bought electronic items, mobile phones etc on the basis of those documents. The complainants came to know about the fraud when they were contacted by the finance company for the EMIs. The Pardeshipura police booked the accused under section 420, 66-D of IT Act.

Earlier, another accused named Vaibhav was arrested by the Vijay Nagar police station staff for duping people using the same modus operandi. Vaibhav was Amit’s accomplice.