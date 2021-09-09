Indore: Man arrested for carrying knife to take revenge on his old employer

Indore: The police arrested a youth while he was roaming around with a knife in the Chhoti Gwaltoli area on Thursday. He was carrying a knife to take revenge on his employer.

Chhoti Gwaltoli police station-in-charge Sanjay Shukla said that, during a checking drive at the Sarwate bus stand, a youth named Gaurav Sonone was caught by the police. He was carrying a knife. When he was taken to the police station, he reportedly told the police that he was carrying the knife because he had had an argument with his old employer over some issue and wanted to take revenge on him. The accused was booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act and further investigations are on.

