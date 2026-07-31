 Indore Man Arrested After VIRAL VIDEO Shows Him Beating His Wife With Belt Publicly
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Indore Man Arrested After VIRAL VIDEO Shows Him Beating His Wife With Belt Publicly

Indore's Vijay Nagar police arrested Mahesh Chatterjee after a viral video allegedly showed him assaulting a woman with a belt on a public road. Police said he was creating a disturbance and was taken into custody before being sent to jail. The video reportedly showed him confronting his wife, while bystanders watched and recorded the incident before one person intervened.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, July 31, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Indore Man Arrested After VIRAL VIDEO Shows Him Beating His Wife With Belt Publicly

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by Indore's Vijay Nagar police after a viral video allegedly showed him assaulting his wife with a belt on a public road on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mahesh Chatterjee, was taken into custody and sent to jail after being produced before a court.

According to police, the man was creating a disturbance in a public place and allegedly tried to hit a woman with a belt.

The arrest comes a day after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Claims shared with the video said the man confronted his wife after allegedly finding her riding an Activa scooter with another man.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information, surrounded the accused and arrested him. A case has been registered, and legal action has been taken against him.

The clip, reportedly filmed in Vijay Nagar, showed the man confronting the woman in the middle of the road and allegedly beating her with a belt as a crowd gathered around.

The woman was reportedly his wife. He can be heard shouting "isne meri zindagi barbaad kardi hai." He continuosly beats her and even threw her phone on the road.

Several people were seen recording the incident on their mobile phones, while only one person appeared to step in and stop the assault towards the end of the video.

Police said they will take strict action against anyone who disturbs public peace, misbehaves with women, or takes the law into their own hands.

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