Indore: Man Acquitted From Friend's Murder Case After 5 Years In Judicial Custody

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court acquitted a man after 5 years of judicial custody who was alleged of killing his friend in which charges were framed on him based on circumstantial evidence. The weapon which was claimed to be used in the crime was having blood stains which are detected to be non-human blood and also there was no eyewitness in the case. Court also commented that no one shall be proven guilty on basis of circumstantial evidences.

Advocate Sachin Kumar Verma who represented the case in the court of 28 ADJ Hemant Kumar Raghuvanshi from District Legal Service Authority said that in the case accused Kalu Morey was alleged of killing his friend deceased Ramniwas Chouhan on June 1, 2019.

The prosecution represented the case in the court that on the night of June 1, 2019 the accused and deceased were together. They had drinks together and further after an altercation the accused Kalu attacked Ramniwas with a Hasiya (a curve shaped knife used for crop cutting). Later, after killing Ramniwas, Kalu took his body on a cart and at a construction site of Amrit Project situated in Rajendra Nagar Police Station he dumped the body. Further, he tried to burn his clothes and bedsheet near a nullah which were recovered by police having blood statins on them.

During the court proceedings the evidence was forensic examined in which it was found that the blood on the clothes and bed sheet does not match with the blood of the deceased. Also, the clothes which were claimed to be of the accused do not belong to him. During cross examination of police, the investigation officer in the case and then Rajendra Nagar Police Station incharge Sunil Sharma said that the police have recovered hasiya with blood marks from the almirah of the accused. However, the weapon was not sent for forensic and also the blood samples were collected through a cotton from it. During the forensic examination of the blood sample it was found that it is a non-human blood.

Advocate Verma said that the dead body was also decomposed for around 10-15 days and it was found by site engineer Mayur of Amrit Project who then informed project manager Dhawal Malviya who informed it to the police.

The claims were made by prosecution that the accused killed deceased for monetary dispute over which Verma said, "The court admitted that no one saw both accused and deceased together on the incident day and also there was no evidence presented in the court which could susbtainshiate that there were any monetary or any dispute between the duo."

Court commented no one can be proven guilty on basis of claims

"The court commented in the case that no one shall be proved guilty only on the basis of theories based on circumstantial evidence and claims. Evidences substantiating all facts are much needed"

