Indore: Man accused of attacking two cops arrested from Satna

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man, who had injured two policemen during a checking drive eight months ago in Rau, was arrested from his village in Satna district, police said on Friday. He stayed at many religious places during this period, hiding his identity in order to mislead the police.

According to the police, SI Sureshchandra Bhayal along with ASI Mohammad Amin and constable Ajay Chouhan were deployed at Pithampur Road for vehicle checking on September 13, 2021. During the vehicle checking, the policemen stopped the accused for checking. ASI Amin asked his name but he didn’t give a satisfactory reply and attacked the policeman with a knife. Another policeman named Ajay tried to intervene but he too was attacked and he managed to flee. Since then the police had been searching for the accused. A bounty of Rs 10,000 was also announced for his arrest by the police.

The police had recovered a mobile phone from near the spot. During investigation, the police got to know that the mobile phone belongs to one Shivnandan Patel, a resident of Amarpatan in Satna district. Rau police reached his village but they could not arrest the accused as he was not there. The police pasted pamphlets about the suspect at many places in the city and Satna.

A tip-off was received that the accused was seen near his village after which the Rau police reached his village and managed to arrest the accused from near the bus stand there and brought to Indore.

Shivanand told police that he was staying at Kamakhya Temple in Assam, Ayodhya and Mathura posing as a monk in order to evade arrest.