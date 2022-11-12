Indore: Making youths self-reliant, India to establish supremacy in world

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India has the maximum number of youths and by, making the youths self-reliant, the country can establish its supremacy in the world. First, they must set their goal and then swing into action to achieve the goal.

Experts said this at a seminar held by Deendayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya at the DAVV auditorium on Saturday. The topic of the seminar was ‘Atmanirbhar and Yuva Swavalamban’ (Self-Dependence and Self-Reliance in Youths).

The keynote speaker at the seminar, Shrikant Patil, an eminent speaker, said new opportunities were created through innovation. University students should research new things. He said the identity of a person was established by only three things: service, bravery and knowledge. If one wants to achieve anything in life, one must give his or her best to it. The only difference between a common man and a entrepreneur is that a common man is upset when there is a power cut at home, but an entrepreneur thinks how to solve the electricity problem of the whole earth.

‘Youths should fly sky high’

Dr Renu Jain, vice-chancellor of DAVV, said youths should think about what they wanted to do in life. First, one must set one’s goal and then work with full dedication. Success would surely come. Dr Jain said that, at present, it was the efforts of all youths who wanted to open their own start-ups that every possible help should be given to them whether by the central or the state government. Youths are the future of the country and the country’s development depended upon them.

‘Land of country is no less than heaven’

Dr Sameer Mundada said India was a country of possibilities and the land of our country was no less than heaven. Saffron from Kashmir, apples from Himachal Pradesh and spices from Kerala are some of the many things our country is known for. There was some period when the wealth of our country was looted and an attempt was made to destroy us. But, despite that, our country’s economy became the fifth-largest economy in the world. The talent that is hidden in the youths of the village is being given a platform. Indigenous goods are being manufactured and sold in the country and abroad.