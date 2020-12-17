Indore: Make good-governance a public movement for better reformation of society, says Arjun Ram Meghwal

Indore: Indian society is in the process of reforming itself. Thus there is need of making good-governance a public movement. In this way, we can change society and nation, said Arjun Ram Meghwal addressing the 48th National Convention of Company Secretaries organised under aegis of the The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), in Indore.

The three-day convention began at Amber Convention Centre on the theme 'Governance: From Grassroots to Global'.

Meghwal appreciated the efforts of the institute in developing the Model Governance Code for meetings of Gram Panchayat and Charity Governance in line with the vision of the Government of India. He said “I am proud to be a part of the CS family. All ICSI initiatives including Shaheed ki Beti Certificate, adoption of the ICSI motto – satyam Vada Dharmam Chara, and presentation of the Angavastram are all praiseworthy”.

“While the government is reiterating its commitment towards providing transparent, effective and accountable governance to the people of this country, ICSI embarks on its mission of developing high calibre professionals facilitating good governance by organising such congregation”, he further added

Lalwani congratulated the Institute on the occasion and said “Company Secretary Professional plays a seminal role in strengthening the Indian economy which is the base of building Atmanirbhar Bharat”

Accentuating on the importance of Governance and the intrinsic qualities required for modern day governance professionals, the Institute brought together erudite from various universities and IIMs of the country to deliberate on the First Technical Session: Building Smarter Workforces: The altering dynamics and needs of India Inc. The panel discussion was aimed at highlighting the skill set required to strengthen the governance base in the country and make it a pool of intellect, to reckon with.

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE Ltd. was also present on the occasion and highlighted on the importance of building an inherently smarter workforce.

ICSI signed four MoUs under its academic collaboration initiative with DAVV, Indore, IIM Amritsar, IIM Nagpur and Pune University on this special occasion.

“The role of new age Governance Professional has now been redefined to encompass strengthening the Business Environment and Corporate Administration of the country. The Institute in its endeavour to bridge the gap between industry and academia, has brought together an array of scholars to help decode the new education policy along with providing for a platform to learn unlearn and relearn the increasing impact of emerging technologies”, said CS Ashish Garg, President ICSI at the inaugural ceremony of the National Convention.

CS Nagendra D Rao, Vice President, ICSI, CS B Narasimhan, Council Member, ICSI and Chairman, 48th National Convention Organising Sub-Committee, CS Rahul P. Sahasrabuddhe Chairman, WIRC of ICSI & Programme Coordinator, CS Amrish Kumar Chourasia Chairman, Indore Chapter & Programme Facilitator, CS Pranay Patel Chairman, Bhopal Chapter & Co-Programme Facilitator and CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, ICSI were also present at the event.