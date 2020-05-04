Indore: Make control room for water issues during summer, says MP Shankar Lalwani to IMC

With days getting hotter and groundwater level in many areas falling, MP Shankar Lalwani on Sunday asked Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to set up a control room exclusively for water issues for summer.

Lalwani met municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh and told him that water crises in the city during summer is not a new thing.

“Every year, residents of many areas have to deal with it. As lockdown is imposed due to coronavirus, this year it will be all the more difficult for people to deal with water crisis,” he told Singh.

Lalwani stated that steps are required for ensuring that water is supplied through Narmada project and Yeshwant Sagar pond without any interruption.

He also stated that water through tankers should be sent to colonies and township which do not have Narmada tap connection and are solely depended on underground water.

The commissioner informed Lalwani that eloborate arrangements have been made to ensure that the city does not face water shortage during summer.

He reportedly informed the MP that if need be, they will supply water to the full capacity of Narmad project. The total capacity of Narmada project is 540 MLD.

He also stated that IMC tankers will also supply water to areas where there is a crisis.