Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Capacity of hospitals in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur to be enhanced

As the number of corovirus-hit patients is rising, the government is working to enhance capacity of some of the hospitals in the state.

The government is planning to enhance the capacity of MY Hospital in Indore, Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal and Government Hospital in Jabalpur to treat the COVID-19 patients.

Since it is difficult to build new hospitals, a project report is being made to enhance the capacity in old hospitals.

According to reports, the issue has been discussed with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Talks are on for increasing the number of beds between 100 and 500 in those hospitals.

The number patients afflicted with the coronavirus has gone up to 1,550. There are more than 500 patients in Bhopal itself.

Both government and private hospitals have the capacity to treat enough patients, but the government is pulling up its socks to deal with any emergency situation.

The collectors have also been told to make a plan for enhancing capacity of the hospitals.

Additional chief secretary of health Mohd Suleman said plans were afoot to enhance the capacity of hospitals to deal with corona patients.

Suleman said the government was getting ready for it and work would soon begin.