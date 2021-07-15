Indore: Mahila Congress' protest against inflation, fuel price hike

Indore: Mahila Congress activists staged demonstrations against rising inflation and fuel price hike at Janjeerwala Square on Thursday.

The agitating women also burnt effigies of state and union government and also performed the funeral of inflation and shouted slogans against the government.

Mahila Congress committee president Shashi Yadav said, “The rising inflation due to continuously rising fuel prices is burning a hole in people’s pockets. The government had promised to make India a USD 5-trillion economy, but the economy has reached a dying state.”

She also protested against the increasing price of gas cylinders has disturbed the monthly budget of women.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader Soniya Shukla also launched a postcard campaign at Regal Square.

Indore Congress committee president Vinay Bakliwal said that over 2 lakh postcards will be sent to the Prime Minister which will be signed by people to protest against fuel price hike and inflation.