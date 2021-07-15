Bhopal: Congress women's wing stir against LPG price hike

BHOPAL: BJP leaders who once used to curse the Congress government even if the price of LPG cylinders was raised by a few paise are now welcoming the LPG price hike as these people have double standards, alleged District Congress Committee (womenís wing) president Santosh Kasana. The Congress was gearing up for widespread demonstrations against the ruling government over the price hike issue, the DCC chief added.

The womenís wing of the state Congress, on Thursday, staged demonstrations at every district and block headquarters to protest against the price hike. The state working president, Yasmin Sherani, alleged that, in the present scenario, every person was facing multifarious problems in his or her life due to the corona pandemic. But the situation of women in the kitchen was getting worse with each passing day. She further said that the price of an LPG cylinder had crossed Rs 840 and the cost of edible oil had crossed Rs 150 per litre. Common people and BPL families were struggling hard to make both ends meet, she said.

The other state working president, Kavita Pandey, alleged that the BJP leaders were profiting from big businessmen and industrialists and, for this reason, they were not opposing the price hike.

Kasana claimed that, because of the Centreís wrong policies, household expenses were shooting up sky high. To express the agony of every woman in the state, the demonstration had been organised in every district and block headquarters, Kasana added.