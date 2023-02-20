Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College gets National Medical Commission nod to start PG in emergency medicine

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College has become the first government medical college in the state to get National Medical Commission’s approval to start a postgraduate course in emergency medicine with five seats in the initial phase.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a letter of intent to the dean of MGM Medical College, permitting admission to five seats from the session 2023-24.

Notably, the Emergency Medicine Department is on the compulsory departments’ list of NMC, and the medical college administration had started preparations to get these seats about a year ago.

“We have received a letter of intent from the NMC based on the report submitted by the assessor, who inspected the college a few days ago. The apex regulatory body has asked us to submit the required documents, including details of the faculty members, staff, equipment alongwith other details,” dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that the college will submit the required documents at the earliest after which the NMC would issue a letter of permission to them.

Emergency medicine was added to the list of compulsory departments through a Gazette of India notification published on October 28, 2020. The medical colleges are asked to set up the compulsory departments from session 2022-2023.

“We have already completed recruitments and other requirements. We have become the first government medical college in the state to get permission for the same,” Dr Dixit added.

Fingers crossed for DM cardiology

After getting permission to start MD-Emergency Medicine, MGM Medical College administration is keeping its fingers crossed that they would get PG seats in cardiology also.

A peer team of NMC had recently inspected the facilities in the college and associated hospitals for permitting the college to start these two courses.

Moreover, inspection to retain the seats of PSM, surgery, and orthopaedic departments has also taken place while the inspection of pathology, general medicine, psychiatry, TB and the chest departments is due.

