Indore: Mahashivratri festival at Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya from Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bramha Kumaris will begin week-long festival to celebrate Mahashivratri from Sunday. The function organised by Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya will be inaugurated at Brahmakumar Omprakash Bhaiji auditorium, Gyan Shikhar, on March 7 at 9 am.

There will be deliberations and seminars on Mahashivratri and meditation sessions during the week, said representative Anita. Chief guest will be MP Shankar Lalwani. State water resources minister Tulsi Silawat and MLA Mahendra Hardia will be special guests. Hemlata Didi, the chief regional coordinator of Indore zone of Bramhakumaris, will deliver keynote address.

Dwadash Jyotirlinga Darshan tableau will be on display from March 7-11. Visitors will be allowed to see it from 5 pm and 9 pm. The week-long programme will include Shivdarshan guided meditation, discourses and Jyotirling darshan at all service centres in the city.