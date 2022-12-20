Indore: Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital operators not getting salaries

File Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Data entry operators and technical staff of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital are facing trouble following the non-payment of their salaries for the past two months!

Employees of the UDS Company, responsible for entering patients’ details and maintaining records, have not received their salaries for October and November, 2022, even after lodging a complaint with the concerned officials.

“Due to the delay in payment, it’s become different to run the family expenses. We’ve requested the company officials as well as the hospital administration to clear our salaries, but our attempts have failed to evoke a response. We received salaries for September after lodging a complaint with the divisional commissioner,” an employee said.

Many employees had also struck working hours a couple of days ago and approached the dean of MGM Medical College on Monday with a complaint against the company.

“When we approached the company officials, they informed us that the MGM Medical College had not cleared their dues following which we met the Dean who assured us that we would get our salaries in a couple of days,” staff said.

Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sanjay Dixit, said they have released Rs 49 lakh from the budget of the autonomous body. “As we have released the funds to the agency, the employees should get their salaries at the earliest. We have also asked the agency officials to credit the salaries at the earliest,” he added.

