Indore: Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association to honour unsung heroes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is a long list of dedicated people who want betterment of cricket in the state. Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association is blessed with hundreds of such industrious and passionate individuals – 'The Unsung Heroes' - who support the game of cricket with their on-field and off-the-field activities. Such cricket-devoted individuals make themselves available for the game - all on their own time working for a cause that has very little or no glory, recognition, or any award-reward. Undoubtedly, such individuals are 'Everyday Heroes' of the ecosystem of Cricket in MP.

MPCA earnestly recognises the significance of such contributors in shaping up of cricket in Madhya Pradesh. The Managing Committee of MPCA proudly announced the launch of 'UNSUNG HEROES'AWARDS’. It is MPCA's sincere intent to ensure that the tradition of altruistic support and contribution to cricket grows further, wider, and deeper for the benefit of the future generations of cricketers and the game of cricket.

Henceforth, MPCA shall identify three individuals every year for this recognition and reward – which comprises a 'Silver Plaque of Appreciation' and Rs. 1,11,111/-.Further, the Office Bearers of MPCA appreciate the kind recommendation by members during the general body meeting of MPCA held recently and have unanimously agreed to confer upon the first years' award to Madhukar Soman from Indore, on following grounds.

Madhukar Soman was born on 5th March 1935 at Khategaon - a small town in Madhya Pradesh. Since childhood he was a sports aficionado and with his energy and affection towards Cricket he started playing at a very tender age. He soon became a prominent member of the Central Gymkhana team as a wicket-keeper who could open the innings.

He had the privilege to learn under the then stalwarts of cricket in the form of Col. C K Nayudu, Capt. Syed Mushtaq Ali, Maj. M M Jagdale and many more. After his on-field days as a cricketer, he immediately embarked on the journey as a Coach and contributed in the formation of 'Happy Wanderers Club' at Indore. With his insight and resourceful contribution, he ensured the club flourished and several young female cricketers - Rajeshwari Dholakia, Jyotsna Patel, Rekha Punekar, Sandhya Agrawal, Rita Patel, Minoti Desai, Arundhati Kirkire, Bindeshwari Goyal, and Roopanajali Shashtri - started blossoming under his visionary and selfless coaching guidance. He took pioneering efforts to launch the 'Central Zone Tournament' for women's' way back around 1975. The India-New Zealand Women's ODI was also organized under his guidance in February 1985 at Nehru Stadium, Indore.

Before the Women's cricket was conducted and organised by BCCI, the MP Women's Cricket Association was blessed with his administrative contributions as the Hon. Secretary. His attachment and service to other games like 'Badminton' and 'Bridge' also adds to his personality and character. It is a privilege to announce the first recipient of this award on his 86th birthday falling on 5th March 2021.The Office Bearers of MPCA shall adopt a needful procedure to identify the remaining two individuals in near future.