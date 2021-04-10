Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education releases admit cards for class 10, 12 exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released admit cards for class 10th and class 12th for academic session 2020-21 on Saturday.

The admit cards were released for High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary, Vocational Board examinations conducted by MPBSE. The admit cards are available on the portal of MP Online. School heads can find admit cards from the link - https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE.

The heads of all government schools have been directed to download the admit cards and put their signature along with their designation and seal on them. They will be responsible to make admit card available to students.

Rectification till April 15

In case of an error of subject or medium in the online admit card, it can be rectified by depositing the prescribed fee on portal of MP Online by April 15, 2021.