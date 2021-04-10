Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education releases admit cards for class 10, 12 exams

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released admit cards for class 10th and class 12th for academic session 2020-21 on Saturday.
The admit cards were released for High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary, Vocational Board examinations conducted by MPBSE. The admit cards are available on the portal of MP Online. School heads can find admit cards from the link - https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE.
The heads of all government schools have been directed to download the admit cards and put their signature along with their designation and seal on them. They will be responsible to make admit card available to students.
Rectification till April 15
In case of an error of subject or medium in the online admit card, it can be rectified by depositing the prescribed fee on portal of MP Online by April 15, 2021.
Exams from April 30
The X, XII board examination will begin from April 30. Divisional officer Deven Sonwani said 3,884 centres have been set up in the state. “About 17 lakh students will appear in both the examinations from all over the state,” he added.
To prevent spread of coronavirus, MPBSE has increased examination centres by more than 10 per cent this year. This has been done so that students can attempt the board examination while maintaining safe physical distance.
Exams likely to extend, decision after April 12
Though the Board has given instructions to follow corona guidelines at the examination centres, the date of board examination may be extended. On April 12, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a meeting with officials of School Education Department. After this, it will be decided whether to conduct the examination on scheduled time or to extend it.
