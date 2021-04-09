COVID-19 surge: MPSC exam scheduled for April 11 postponed

Once bitten, twice shy. The Maharashtra Government on Friday has announced the postponement of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination slated for April 11, amid rising Covid cases in the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held an emergency online meeting with various stakeholders, including political parties and took the decision bearing in mind student safety considerations in the pandemic.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the MPSC would declare a new date for the exam and clarified that the students would not lose out because of the postponement.

The age mentioned by candidates on the form would be considered whenever exams were held. New dates will be announced later.