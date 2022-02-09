Indore: Madhya Pradesh become first state to work on Ease of Health Services, says Vishwas Sarang

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said that the government will soon launch a ‘Mareez Mitra’ Scheme in all associated hospitals of government medical colleges in the state to ensure Ease of Health Services.

Talking to media before the review meeting of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Wednesday, Sarang said, “We are the first state to work on Ease of Health Services under which we will soon start the “Mareez Mitra’ Scheme in which social workers who want to serve the patients would work as the bridge between the doctors, hospitals administration, and patients to learn about the issues and to ensure better facilities to the patients.”

He also added that the concept of Ease of Health Services will ensure producing expert doctors by providing training to the medical students and better treatment to the patients at tertiary care centers.

“Taking the step for the same, we will become the first state in the country to provide MBBS education in Hindi and I have met the experts in Indore to discuss the same but an official meeting will be held soon. We will start the first session of MBBS in Hindi as a pilot project in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal from the next session,” Sarang said adding “The syllabus would be practical and to provide easy understanding of the subjects to the patient with no change in curriculum.”

He said that he will review the work of the medical college and its hospitals also will visit Indore again to ensure completion of work.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Indore: DAVV still to submit data for NIRF rankings even as deadline expires on Feb 11

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:15 PM IST