Indore: Lulla's death still a mystery, no clues, motives found

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Almost a day after the death of Manish Lulla, owner of Cakes N’ Craft, the police are yet to get any clue about the reason for his suicide.

Police said that the cause of his death is unclear. No suicide note has been found during the search operation of the house which has been sealed nor have they come across any clue pointing towards the cause of his death.

Police said that no statements have been taken from the family members of Lulla and added that Lulla lived in Indore with his wife while his two children live in Mumbai.

“None of his relatives have made any allegations against anyone. However, an investigation is on and police are finding the reason behind his suicide,” said a police official.

On Thursday, police will take statements of the two brothers of Lulla and his wife.

The suicide came to light when his neighbours found that his door was locked from the inside for a long time and informed the police. When the police broke open the door they found Lulla hanging from a fan.