Indore: Low-pressure area shifts to Rajasthan, no heavy rainfall for four days

A large number of commuters face trouble in travelling down Khandwa Road due to potholes. The road’s condition has worsened due to the continuous rainfall in the city. | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the well-marked low-pressure area shifting from west Madhya Pradesh to East Rajasthan, the city got relief from the continuous spell of rainfall on Tuesday. The sky, too, cleared on Tuesday afternoon and the sun shone through after four days. The break in rain brought smiles to the faces of residents, but mud on under-construction roads at various places posed problems for commuters.

Officials of the Regional Meteorological Department forecast that there are no chances of heavy rainfall in the city for the next four days. The city had received about 39.2 mm rainfall from Monday morning, including about 0.4 mm rainfall recorded throughout the day on Tuesday. The total rainfall of the season has reached 906.5 mm (35.6 inches), so far.

Met officials said the conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days and the city would continue to witness light showers with a partly cloudy sky. The rain, which started on Sunday night, continued to lash the city intermittently till Tuesday morning.

“A new low-pressure area will be generated over the Bay of Bengal after August 29 and its effect will be seen from August 30. However, Indore will witness light rainfall for the next couple of days,” meteorologists said.

Temp Stats

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, which were 2 degrees and 1 degree below normal, respectively

Water levels in lakes increase

Lake - Current water level - Capacity

Yeshwant Sagar - 19.1 ft - 19 ft

Badi Bilawali - 32.1 ft - 34 ft

Bada Sirpur - 15.4 ft - 16 ft

Chhota Sirpur - 13.8 ft - 14 ft

Limbodi - 14.6 ft - 16 ft

Pipliyapala - 22 ft - 22 ft

