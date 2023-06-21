Indore: Long Wait For Rain Continues, Citizens Have To Settle For Drizzles

Representative Image/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long wait for pre-monsoon showers continued on Tuesday too as the citizens waiting for the showers ‘desperately’ had to settle for drizzles.

However, the dark clouds and cool winds kept the day's temperature at bay. Officials of regional Meteorological Department forecast light rains with thunderstorms in the city for the next two days. The wind pattern too changed from westerly to northwesterly and provided relief from the rising temperature. Due to the cloudy weather, the hide-and-seek between the Sun and clouds continued throughout the day but the night temperature remained one degree Celsius above normal.

Drizzling was reported in the afternoon and evening in many areas including Jail Road, Kothari Market, Chimanbagh, and others.

“A low-pressure area lies over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh. Under its influence: light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over east Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh while isolated heavy rainfall will occur over North Madhya Pradesh between June 21-24,” Met officials said.

They added that Indore would start receiving pre-monsoon rains by June 24-25 as the arrival of monsoon is expected on June 28. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius which was normal while the minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal.