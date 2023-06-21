 Indore: Khandelwal Nominated Member National Traders’ Welfare Board 
An order in this regard was issued on Monday by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Ramesh Khandelwal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ramesh Khandelwal, president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been nominated member of the recently constituted National Traders’ Welfare Board. 

The tenure of all 13 members of the board will be of 2 years and its jurisdiction will cover all states and union territories. Sunil Jivraj Singi from Ahmedabad has been nominated as the chairman of the Board and Ramesh Khandelwal has been nominated as member. The joint secretaries of various ministries of the Central Government and NITI Aayog are invitee members of the Board. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will monitor the recommendations of the Board.

Khandelwal said that the first meeting of the National Traders Welfare Board will be held soon. In order to provide relief to the traders from their problems, this board will brainstorm the suggestions of the traders of all the states of the country and send its recommendation to the Government of India.

