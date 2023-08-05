Indore: Lokeshanand Maharaj To Recite Katha In Rameshwaram

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The divine ritual of Shrimad Bhagwat katha is being organised at Rameshwar Dham (Tamil Nadu) under the guidance of Sadguru Lokeshanand Maharaj, in which 300 devotees from Indore and Malvanchal will be present to listen. All the devotees left for Bhopal last evening by special buses and from there by overnight train to Madurai, which will reach Rameshwar Dham on Saturday morning. Arrangements have been made for their stay and food. This event of Katha in front of the main temple at Rameshwar Dham will start with a procession from August 5. Social worker Bhavna-Nitin Agarwal of Malharganj, are the chief hosts of Katha Sankalp.

