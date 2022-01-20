Indore: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla arrives Indore on short visit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla has arrived in Indore on his short visit to the city.

He was received by senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayavargia, Member of Parliament (MP) from Indore Shankar Lalwani, MLA Ramesh Mendola, MLA Akash Vijayavargia and others. He arrived at Devi Ahilyabai Airport Indore at 4PM.

Lalwani informed that Birla will meet intellectuals of the city at a hotel at 5.30PM. Later, he will participate in a wedding function being held in the city.

He will depart from the city for New Delhi at 8.30PM.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:33 PM IST