Indore: DRI arrests one person in connection with gold smuggling, seizes gold worth Rs 1.65 Crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Indore Zonal Unit arrested a person in Raipur in Chhattisgarh and recovered 3.33 Kg Foreign Origin Gold worth ₹ 1.65 Cr, sources said on Thursday.

An officer of DRI, Indore Zonal Unit said that DRI had input about smuggling of foreign-origin gold.

“We had specific information that a person was traveling in a train from Kolkata to Nagpur and was carrying foreign-origin gold,” the officer said.

At Raipur Railway Station on Wednesday, a team of DRI with help of Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended the person and frisked him and his belongings.

“He was wearing a cloth belt on his waist and was carrying gold bars in it. A total of 3.33kg gold bars we have seized,” the officer said.

The officer added that the accused person was being interrogated. “During the course of interrogation, the accused person revealed the name of five persons of his syndicate. It is also learnt that this syndicate was earlier also involved in gold smuggling. They made payment through a hawala racket,” the officer said.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 05:18 PM IST