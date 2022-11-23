Indore: Local artistes thrive as city becomes  hub of cinematic projects    

Representative Image | FP PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city, known for its art, culture and talented artists, is now becoming a centre for cinematic projects like web series, TV serials, and movies. The city now has its homegrown talent in the technical and acting filed. Well-known theatre artists of the city are performing on the screen.

Anurag Kakodi, a theatre artiste said, “People from local theatre groups were running to Mumbai to make their career in acting and as video technicians. But now, my colleagues and I have received many roles and technical jobs within the city.”

At present, the shooting of two films and a web series is going on in Indore, and the production houses of all three are from the city itself. The shooting of the film '2020 Delhi' is going on for the last 10 days, while the shooting of another feature film is on for three days.

Harsh Dave, associated with the film industry, said, “Shooting for films had been going on in and around Indore earlier also, but in the last year many big production houses have come for film and TV serial shoots. These are good signs for theatre artists of Indore as these production houses need local artists for small roles.

The shooting of 'Gadar-2' will also start in a month. For this, the film director has already visited Indore twice. It will be shot in Mhow. Apart from this, talks are also going on for the shooting of a South Indian film.

