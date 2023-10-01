Indore Literature Festival Day 2: We Should Become Patriots Not Nationalists, Says Anand Ranganathan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was discussion on literature, art and culture on the second day of the Indore Literature Festival organised by Hello Hindustan at Daly College. Free Press is the media partner of the event.

Poems were read, and songs of Kabir were sung along with some motivational speeches. There was a significant presence of women along with children and youth. Garima Dubey and Shikha Kabra had a candid conversation with best-seller authors Preeti Shenay and Manisha Kulshrestha on the theme ‘Life is not a Romance’.

In the next session, Shanu Mehta, Aadim Singh Baghel and Jai Arora spoke to famous writer and speaker Anand Ranganathan.

In response to Shanu Mehta's questions, Ranganathan said that a media person should choose his words very thoughtfully because society forms its perception after reading what is published in the media. Therefore the responsibility of journalists increases. Words and language take our civilization and culture forward from generation to generation.

Ranganathan further said that Modi government has passed a bill to increase the participation of women in politics, but there are subjects like education, finance, management, and law on which no one is paying attention. There are a large number of PhD pass-outs in the country, but only three per cent women are Vice Chancellors and the percentage of women in High Courts and the Supreme Court is miniscule.

In the afternoon there was a session on Sanatan Dharma. In which CA Naveen Khandelwal and Ishwar Sharma asked questions related to Hindu Rashtra to Ranganathan. He said that India was, is and will remain a Hindu nation. The irony is that Hindu Kashmiris have been displaced in India for 22 years. Such an example cannot be seen anywhere else in the world. We should become patriots, not nationalists. Nationalism means considering oneself supreme and not others. BJP is nationalist while RSS is patriotic. The beauty of India is that here there is Charvak philosophy and there are many other philosophies. There will be more sessions on the third day of the festival.