Indore liquor contractors don't want to open shops in fear of huge loss

The liquor contractors of the city don’t want to take their license to open the liquor shop as they are afraid they will incur huge losses. If they don't open the shops they will lose only 5 per cent of the contract amount.

A liquor contractor said that the government has given the liquor contract in the city for Rs 1165 crores this year. Every year liquor contractors start their business from April 1 and during the summer they earn the maximum. He said that the last week of March and the entire April have passed and the shops have remained closed. At best they will be able to open the shops by the third week of May, and soon after that, the monsoons will start and sales will hit a low. They believe they won't be able to make good the losses they have suffered for the lockdown period.

A liquor contractor of the city said that a meeting of the contractors from the state will also be held in Bhopal on May 4 to decide on whether to open shops in the state or not.