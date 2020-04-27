Delhi Police arrests man with illegal foreign imported liquor, 60 cigarette boxes amid lockdown

In the meanwhile, Delhi Police has received 800 phone calls on its 24-hour helpline number regarding lockdown-related queries since Saturday. Till date, a total of 30,149 calls were received on its helpline number 23469526 on lockdown-related queries.

According to police, The food-delivery network established in all 15 districts of the national capital with the involvement of nearly 400 NGOs, RWAs, good samaritans, which was facilitated by the Delhi Police, has led to provisions of meals and food packets at more than 250 locations, which has enabled the feeding of 2,90,077 people and distribution of dry ration kits among 2,737 people.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 27,892, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. In a morning update, the Health Ministry said, of the total cases at least 20,835 are active. A total of 6,184 individuals have been cured and discharged while 872 people lost their lives. One person migrated to other country.

