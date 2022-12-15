Indore: Liquor contractor embezzles Rs 45 lakh, ‘missing’

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A liquor contractor was booked for embezzling Rs 45 lakh from another liquor contractor on the pretext of making him partner in his firm, police said on Wednesday. The accused had also threatened the complainant to shoot him. The accused was not arrested till the filing of the report.

THE CASE

*According to Pardeshipura police station staff, Bindesh Chouksey, a resident of Pardeshipura and a liquor contractor in the city, has lodged a complaint against one Rishi Rameshchandra Rai, a liquor contractor and owner of a firm named Mahakal Liquor Contractor LLP for embezzling Rs 45 lakh from him.

*Chouksey in his complaint stated that he met Rishi in connection with business.

*Rai had told him that he had procured a liquor contract for Indore B for 2020-21 and if he wanted to be a partner, he would have to cough up Rs 45 lakh.

*Chouksey agreed and transferred Rs 45 lakh in two transactions to the bank account of Mahakal Liquor Contractor LLP in July 2020.

BETRAYAL AFTER CASH TRANSFER

Chouksey told the cops that even after transferring the cash and subsequent requests, Rishi did not entertain him and the contract period was over. Also in the 2021-22 session, the accused paid no heed to Chouksey’s plea nor did he return the money till March 31, 2022.

According to the complainant, Rishi had also threatened to shoot Chouksey. Rishi had apparently told Chouksey that following a shootout at the Syndicate liquor businessmen’s office, it was Chouksey’s turn to “receive a bullet”.

A case under Sections 420, 406, 506 of the IPC has been filed and a manhunt for Rai has been launched.