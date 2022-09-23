Indore: Link road to connect Tilak Nagar to Ring Road

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, along with MLA Mahendra Hardia, during an inspection at Tilak Nagar on Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to connect Tilak Nagar to Ring Road through a link road and set up hawkers’ zones in Vinoba Nagar and Sandeep Nagar.

During an inspection of the areas in Zone No. 11 on Friday, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal asked the officials concerned to prepare a proposal for constructing a link road from the Mahaveer Nagar water tank to Ring Road. She also inspected the Tilak Nagar cremation ground and instructed that repairs be carried out on the tribute hall located inside.

The commissioner directed the officials concerned to fill up the mines located in Vinoba Nagar and Sandeep Nagar and construct hawkers’ zones there. She also ordered that drainage lines be laid in the localities.

In addition to developing a playground in Ward 49, instructions were given to prepare proposals regarding garden beautification works in Mahaveer Nagar.

Along with this, she also instructed the officials to prepare a proposal by identifying the places and survey of such places in Vandana Nagar, where waterlogging is a major problem.

MLA Mahendra Hardia and mayor-in-council Rajesh Udawat were also present during the inspection.