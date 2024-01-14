Indore: Limits Of Police Stations In District To Be Redefined | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The limits of the existing police stations (PS) of the district will be redefined. A consensus in this regard was largely arrived at in a meeting held at the Collector office on Saturday. The meeting was called to hold a discussion with public representatives over the proposal. MP Shankar Lalwani, MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Malini Goud, Golu Shukla, police commissioner Makrand Deouskar, collector Asheesh Singh and other officers were present in the meeting.

The proposal to set up new police stations would be prepared after getting the approval of the State government for redefining the limits of the existing police stations. Currently, there are 38 police stations within the limits of Indore Police Commissionerate including Crime Branch PS, women PS and Narcotics and two traffic PS. A total of 13 PS’s are located in rural areas.

Later, MP Lalwani informed that redefining the limits of the police stations has become necessary as these limits were fixed years ago and since then there has been a major change in population density. The proposal for delimitation of the limits of the police stations would be sent to the State Government. Once, the proposal gets approved, then the proposal for increasing the number of police stations would be sent for approval of the state government.