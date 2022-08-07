Indore: Lightning damages five transformers

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five transformers were damaged due to lightning that accompanied the heavy rainfall on Friday night. All five transformers were repaired on time.

Due to sudden arrival of water in the Palda grid, the power had to be shut down for 2-3 hours. City superintending engineer Manoj Sharma said that some feeders were closed due to security reasons, while 20 feeders out of 500 feeders of 11 KV failed at different times, which were rectified in less than 2 hours. Complaints of 500 consumers of the city were also resolved through Urjas App.

Amit Tomar, managing director of MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company kept monitoring the situation during the entire period.