Indore: Light rain lashes several parts of city, temp falls

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city continued to reel under a cold wave with the maximum temperature plummeting by 3.8 degrees Celsius and light showers drenching several areas on Thursday.

The cloudy weather caused the night temperature to fall and it remained 3.8 degrees Celsius below normal. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the night temperature was at 17 degrees Celsius. Morning humidity was 85 per cent and evening humidity was 81 per cent.

Regional meteorological department officials said the change in the weather was due to a western disturbance in the northern part of the country. “The city will witness a foggy morning on Friday, while the night and day temperatures will decrease after the sky gets clear,” Met officials said, adding, “Snowfall had taken place in the northern parts of the country, while many parts of the state also received hailstorms.”

Officials said that a total of 5.8 mm rain was reported on Thursday. The rain occurred in several areas of the city. Some areas basked in sunshine, while others witnessed a cloudy day.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 01:31 AM IST