Indore: Licence Of Skull Bar Suspended For 7 Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Ilayaraja T on Saturday issued an order to suspend the licence of Skull Bar (APA Foods and Drinks Company) for 7 days after finding irregularities there.

On the instructions of the district collector, a team of the excise department had raided the bar a few days ago.

The team found that the bar was open even after 12 am. The collector has suspended the licence of the bar for 7 days till June 30. During this period the bub will be sealed and liquor sale will remain prohibited.

Earlier, the licence of other pubs and bars too had been suspended by the collector after finding irregularities there.

