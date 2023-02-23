Indore: 'Lent teaches us to love, be merciful, and forgive'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Ash Day” known as the day of prayer marking the first day of Lent (the six week of penitence before Easter) was celebrated by the Catholic society of the city along with Universal Catholic Church. The holy mass was offered at 06:30 am in all major Catholic churches of Indore city. The priest applied ash on the foreheads of devotees, reminding them that "you are dust and will return to dust."

The holy mass was offered at Red Church, Indore at 06:30 am. The main celebrant was bishop Chacko TJ, along with parish priest father Thomas Mathew, Fr. Manoj, Fr. Anthony Swamy, and Fr. George Varghese from Kerala.

In his sermon, bishop (Dr) Chacko TJ said that with the celebration of Ash Wednesday, the forty-day Lenten season has begun. He said, “In these forty days, we have to think, understand and act about the purification of body, mind, and soul. The members of the society will be fasting, showing repentance, and giving alms during these forty days. Purification of body and mind is to be done by fasting, that is we have to leave our bad habits and addiction. Through repentance, we are to mend broken relationships. If someone is angry with us, we have to apologise to him, and if we are angry with someone, we have to forgive them. Through alms-giving, we have to help the poor and downtrodden. This is the time when we can reconcile our broken relationships by making changes in ourselves.”

According to the bishop, these forty days teach us to love, be merciful, and forgive. Along with this, the bishop also reminded society members that today and in the coming days, they have to pray continuously for world peace.

The coming Friday will be the first Friday of Lent and on this day at 06:30 pm, there will be Way of the Cross prayed in all the Catholic churches of the city. Good Friday will be celebrated on April 07.

