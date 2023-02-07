Indore: Laxmibai Nagar station set for facelift

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Railways’ Amrit Bharat station scheme, the city's Laxmibai Nagar railway station is set for a facelift. A master plan of the station will be drawn and the development will be made on the lines of a terminal station, DRM Rajneesh Kumar informed. Altogether, 16 stations under Western Railway have been included in the scheme.

The scheme has been formulated with an aim to upgrade passenger amenities at medium and small-sized railway stations. Development plans of available land, station building, platform, circulating area etc. at selected stations are being looked into. A consultant will be appointed to handle the development work which will report to the railway.

Following excessive pressure on the main railway station of the city, the development of stations on both sides of the city has become a necessity. Once Laxmibai Nagar station is developed, passenger trains can be operated from there.

THE AMENITIES

Passenger amenities as well as upgradation of the station building façade, roof plaza, modern entrance, waiting hall, retiring room, toilet facilities, executive lounge, installation of hoardings, signage, improvement of station approach road, landscaping, development of additional entrance, facilities like platform cover shed, station area drainage system, Wi-Fi, escalators, lifts, facilities for differently abled and CCTV cameras will be mobilized and stalled.

Tenders will be floated soon.

