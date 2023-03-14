Indore: Law students put up banner on UTD campus seeking VC’s resignation

Law students protest under a banner seeking resignation of VC put up on UTD campus on Monday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seeking DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain’s resignation, students of School of Law continued their protest on Monday too even as first-year exams started on Monday.

The protesting students put up a big banner inside the UTD campus demanding resignation from the VC giving tough time for university authorities to get it removed.

Interestingly, the VC was not in Indore when the protest against her intensified on Monday.

“We now have one-point agenda and that is resignation of vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain. She does not deserve to be in the seat she is sitting in. She should resign keeping the wish of students and go away. The Raj Bhawan is requested to appoint someone who can live up to the expectation of stakeholders of DAVV,” said ABVP senior leader Ghanshyam Singh Patel who is leading the protest by the law students.

He reiterated that exams of first year students started from Monday but they still participated in the ongoing protest post-writing their papers sending a message that Jain’s resignation is top most priority for them as of now,” he added.

Initially, the students had gone on protest against their head Archana Ranka claiming that she mistreats them.

As the protest ended on the third day and their demand was not met, the students changed the goalpost and started demanding the VC’s resignation.

In a sudden change of events, the VC on Saturday sent Ranka on forced leave and made chief proctor VB Gupta incharge of School of Law. She also constituted a five-member committee to probe into the allegations of students.

But much before all this was done ABVP along with the protesting students had started seeking the resignation of the VC.

On Monday, the students led by Ghanshyam put up a big banner on the university campus reading that the VC should resign. As the news about it spread in the university, UTD campus incharge Deepak Mehta got into action and got the banner removed.