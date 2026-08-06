Indore Launches Training For 900 Aapda Mitra Disaster Response Volunteers | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 900 youth volunteers will be trained as 'Aapda Mitras' under a seven-day disaster preparedness programme launched on Tuesday by the State Disaster Management Authority and District Disaster Management Authority.

The training, being conducted at the SDRF Training Centre, Ralamandal, aims to equip community volunteers with life-saving skills to support rescue and relief operations during natural and man-made disasters. Around 150 volunteers have enrolled in the first phase of the programme.

The training focuses on developing practical emergency response skills, including first aid, CPR, search and rescue operations, flood management, basic firefighting techniques, and safe evacuation of injured persons.

Participants are also learning innovative rescue methods using locally available materials, such as preparing temporary rafts and stretchers from banana stems and plastic bottles.

Officials said the initiative is designed to build a trained pool of community volunteers who can respond quickly before professional rescue teams reach disaster-hit areas.

Besides enhancing disaster preparedness, the programme offers young participants an opportunity to develop leadership, teamwork and emergency response skills that can prove valuable during public emergencies.

The training is being conducted under the guidance of Home Guard company commandant Avinash Dinkar.