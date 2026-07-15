Indore Launches Dastak Campaign To Screen Over 4 Lakh Children | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department on Tuesday launched the 'Dastak' campaign across Indore district to improve child health and reduce infant mortality through early identification and treatment of illnesses among children below five years of age. The campaign, which began on July 14, will continue until Aug 31.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said the campaign will be implemented in both urban and rural areas with the support of ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and ANMs.

Special focus will be given to high-risk locations, including slum settlements, brick kilns, nomadic communities and under-construction sites.

During the drive, health teams will screen children for diarrhoea, pneumonia, severe acute malnutrition, anaemia and other childhood illnesses.

Awareness about breastfeeding, complementary feeding, hygiene and nutrition will also be provided to families.

Children suffering from severe malnutrition or serious medical conditions will be referred to Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs) and healthcare facilities for treatment.

Nearly 350 'Dastak' teams have been deployed across the district and are expected to cover over four lakh children.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said the campaign aims to ensure timely healthcare interventions and improve child survival through community-level screening and referrals.