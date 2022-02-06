Indore: Lata Mangeshkar performed for first time in city at age of 5

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian playback singer and music director Lata Mangeshkar performed for the first time in Indore at the age of five. She was born and raised in Indore for a couple of years.

Her father Deenanath Mangeshkar was in Indore performing plays on request of Holkars in various parts of Malwa. She was deeply connected to her house and was friends with neighbours.

Lata was often seen playing in the ‘wada’ i.e. a large house of the then deputy collector FL Rahalkar. Rahalkar stayed with a family opposite to the flat rented by Mangeshkar family.

As she grew up here, Lata for the first time performed in her dad’s play in Indore. That was the first time the Nightingale of India sang in public.

The house of Rahalkar was later bought by Laxmi Narayan Rathore and is now owned by their predecessors. The big hall where Lata once played is still admired by her fans.

During her stay in Indore, Lata also shortly lived in Chawani area. However, it was too short a while.

She was born in Makkan no. 25 back then in Indore Municipal Corporation in Sikh Mohalla. That’s the house that remained close to her heart till the very end.

After 6 years of stay in Indore, Lata moved to Maharashtra with her family.

On Sunday, there was a large Rangoli prepared by IMC in the memory of Lata at her birthplace.

