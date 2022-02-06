Watch video: Nightingale's house in Indore turns into cloth store

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharat Ratna Awardee, legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday because of multi organ failure.

The 92-year-old legendary singer was admitted to the hospital on January 8 after she got infected with COVID-19 virus.

She was born on September 28, 1929, in a Marathi family of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar was a classical singer and a noted theater artist.

According to a Hindi website Bhaskar.com, her house in Indore was owned by a Muslim family at the time she left the city.

Later, Balwant Singh had bought the house and he had sold it to a Mehta family. Currently, they run a cloth showroom in the outer portion of the house.

Showroom owner, Nitin Mehta said that as soon as he came to know about the house belonging to Lata Mangeshkar, he immediately purchased it at much higher price than that of market value.

After buying the house, he renovated it. He also built a mural of Mangeshkar in one part of the shop. Lata's younger brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar has also visited the place, Mehta added.

Nonetheless, the house of Mangeshkar was sold four times.

Mangeshkar began her first training at the tender age of five, under her own father. He was a disciple of the Gwalior Gharana, which is a community of performers who share a distinctive musical style. She was also tutored by musical maestros like Aman Ali Khan Sahib and Amanat Ali Khan.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:37 AM IST